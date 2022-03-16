Arsenal star midfielder, Thomas Partey, will captain the Black Stars of Ghana in 2022 World Cup playoffs against the Super Eagles.

Partey will lead out Ghana in the absence of Andre Ayew, who is suspended after his red card against Comoros at the AFCON in Cameroon recently.

Partey is playing his best football for Arsenal since his big-money transfer from Atletico Madrid. He was named Arsenal Player of the Month for February.

South Africa-based goalkeeper, Richard Ofori, will assist the energetic midfielder.

Meanwhile, the Black Stars have recalled Orlando Pirates goalkeeper, Ofori for Super Eagles battles.

Ofori has only recently recovered from injury, which stopped from the recent AFCON in Cameroon.

Ofori on his injury return has reclaimed the number one spot at South African club Orlando Pirates and was in goal for the CAF Confederation Cup game against Royal Leopards on Sunday.

Pirates head coach Mandla Ncikazi confirmed Richard Ofori has been invited by Ghana for the crucial games against Nigeria.

“Ofori is a top professional, Ghana selected him without playing a game. I was surprised,” Ncikazi said.

Ofori’s return will bring a lot of competition to the goalkeeping department, as he has to compete with Jojo Wollacot for the Black Stars No 1 spot.

Richard Ofori last played for Ghana during the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier against South Africa in Johannesburg last year.