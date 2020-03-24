Lagos State government has advised everyone who attended the recent African Magic viewers’ Choice Award (AMVCA) held on March 14 at Eko Hotels and Suites, Lagos, to isolate themselves.

This is following concerns that they might have come in contact with one of the attendees who is now a confirmed Covis-19 case.

Lagos State Commissioner for Health, ProfbAkin Abayomi who issued the advisory said: “I hereby notify you that all participants at the African Magic viewers’ Choice Award (AMVCA) held on March 14 at @EkoHotels may have come in contact with one of the confirmed cases in Lagos and are most likely to have been exposed to #COVID19 Infection.

“Attendees at the said event are therefo advised to:

1️⃣observe strict self- isolation.

2️⃣ call our #TollFree line 08000corona if they notice any of the #COVID19-related symptoms

3️⃣ Let’s #TakeResponsibility by practicing #SocialDistancing to prevent the spread of the virus.

@WHO.”