Sports fans all over Nigeria are waiting anxiously as the maiden edition of the Ogun Women Run is scheduled to take center stage at the MKO Abiola Stadium, Abeokuta on Saturday, 4th June 2022.

The competition is an initiative organised by Brussels Sports Management Limited and will feature 1000 female participants.

Speaking on the Race, the Chief Executive Officer of Brussels Sports Management Limited, Mr. Seyi Johnson stated that the purpose of the race is to empower the women in Ogun State across the board, both young and old thereby ensuring healthy living for women in the state.

“Give women in the state a voice against any form of oppression and abuse.

Market women, women from the corporate world, and students ages 18 years to 60 years are eligible to participate.”

The event has also caught the attention of The First Lady of Ogun State, Mrs. Bamidele Abiodun, as she declared her support for the competition.

“Thank you for this initiative, it sounds very interesting. First and foremost, anything sports is of interest to me. I have to support what you are doing, sport is a form of recreation, it also brings people together, so I am really happy to be a part of this, so whatever it is you need to make this flagship race a success, I’m happy to be a part of it”.

One million naira cash prizes have been announced for the event with the winner going home with N500, 000, the first runner up taking home N300, 000 while the second runner up will cash in N200, 000

The race will begin at First Bank, Sapon, Abeokuta and it will end at the MKO Abiola Stadium.

