By Lukman Olabiyi

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu yesterday appealed to the residents of the state to participate actively in community policing in order for the programme to yield desire result.

Sanwo-Olu stated this at the Banquet Hall of the State House, Alausa during the mass sensitization of the public on community policing.

Community policing is an initiative of the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu as part of measures to address the issue of insecurity in the country.

The State governor had in January inaugurated special constabularies at the police college for effective take off the exercise.

In his address, Sanwo-Olu said, “I appreciate the efforts of the Inspector General of Police, Mr. Mohammed Adamu, the Nigeria Police High Command. the Logos State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Hakeem Odumosu and the rank and file of the Logos State Police Command for the support and understanding that is being given for the integration of community policing into the public security infrastructure.

“I, also. acknowledge the relevance and participation of members of the public in the security architecture of our society, because of the fact that only members of the community can identify and provide relevant and timely information on security challenges, as well as, identities of strange faces or local perpetrators of crimes.

“Lagos State to join in the campaign to secure our immediate environment in line with all extant laws and regulations and see the Nigeria Police and other security agencies operating in Lagos State as our friends. It is our duty to provide them with qualitative and timely information and forestall actions that might affect public safety and security.

“The integration of community policing into the formal security architecture is a welcome development and it should be further encouraged with the keen participation of all members of the public. Our administration in Lagos State believes in ensuring and enhancing public safety and security as a critical requirement for economic growth and development and we shall continue to provide support for strategies that will ensure and enhance qualitative and effective security for the lives and properties of all residents and investors in Lagos State.

“On behalf of the Government and people of the State, I wish to commend the efforts of the State Community Policing Committee and Advisory Council for the progress that have been made so for including the recent deployment of I,250.

“I am sure that the Nigeria Police and the members of the public will cooperate and ensure that the implementation of community policing in Nigeria and Lagos State will be an immense success.”