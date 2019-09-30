President of the Church of Christ in Nations (COCIN), Rev. Dacholom Datiri, has advised Christians to participate actively in politics if they seek to effect positive changes in the society.

Datiri gave the advice in a sermon entitled, “Christians must participate in politics” in Jos yesterday.

According to him, God desires that Christians take up leadership positions in government to ensure sanity in the society.

He said many things had gone wrong in the country which has led to current difficulties experienced by all.

According to him, the nation is blessed with abundant human and natural resources, but poor leadership has made it difficult to harness them.

He said the killings, banditry, kidnapping, armed robbery and other vices in the country had brought alongside retrogression.

He said good Christians could change things for the better if given the opportunity to serve.

“We must participate in politics to bring sanity in the system and ensure things are done the right way,” said Datiri.

“If we participate in politics, we will provide restraining influence that will place our nation on the path of growth and development.

“In another four years there will be general elections, we must actively participate to return this country to the old good days,” he said.

The COCIN president, however, warned against dirty politics and urged Christians to be clean and principled if they venture into politics

“We must live a highly principled life and cultivate an intimate devotional life with God; that is what will keep us clean, and we must also create time to pray and seek God’s direction all of the time,” he said.