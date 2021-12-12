(NAN)

An All Progressive Congress (APC) chieftain in Oyo State, Mr Abiodun Ladepo, has urged Nigerians to collectively participate in politics for the growth and development of the country.

Ladepo, currently serving in the US Army as a Diplomat to Vienna, Austria, made the plea in Ibadan.

He spoke with the newsmen on the sidelines of the launch and public presentation of two books he co-authored with his wife, Toyin, on Saturday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the books are: “A Journey” and “Cobbles in Her Path”.

Ladepo said that the stability of the country required collective efforts of the people and not the politicians alone.

According to him, Nigeria has remained the same and where it is today because there is something in the nation’s system hindering people from doing the right thing after assuming office.

He said, “We need more brilliant people in politics. If you are a critic of the government, you should also invest in making the nation great.”

Ladepo said that politicians were not smarter than all the people, pointing out that they too were just human beings.

He said that one of the major lessons to learn from his books was that people needed to prepare for their lives and persevere and remain focused.

Earlier, Sen. Abdulfatai Buhari (APC-Oyo North), who spoke as the Chairman of the event, commended the authors for their ideas, saying that the books would touch the lives of many Nigerians.

Buhari said that one of the biggest problems facing Nigeria was the non-implementation of the laws.

He urged political leaders to change their orientation toward book reading.

Also, Mr Michael Olatubosun, while reviewing the books, said that they were simple and amazing.

