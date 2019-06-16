Mohammed Munirat Nasir, Gusau

No fewer than 10 political parties in Zamfara State have condemned the petition by the Action Peoples Party (APP) seeking the nullification of the election of the state governor, Bello Mohammed of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) .

The political parties: AD, PRP, SDP, ID, HD, ASD, MMN, NAC, KOWA and FRESH, all took part in the March 9 governorship election in the state. They described the petition by the APP governorship candidate, Zayyanu Haske as selfish and against the will of God.

Speaking on behalf of the parties, the state Chairman, Alliance for Democracy (AD), Alhaji Musa Maimai said they are not part of the petition because it lacks merit and bemoaned the action of the APP candidate whom he said is carrying out a blind opposition which is not right.

Maimai who is the Secretary, Inter Party Advisory Council (IPAC), Zamfara State chapter added that Zayyanu Haske made a mistake in going to the tribunal.

“Many notable and prominent elders and leaders from Zamfara State including Senator Ahmed Sani Yarima have extended their hands of fellowship to the new administration and therefore we are urging that everyone should rally round this government to help it succeed,” he said.