Nigerian filmmaker, Chiori Daniel Cole have expressed his excitement towards his partnership with the Mathew Afolayan Productions outfit on their new movie project ‘The Oldest Bridesmaid’.

The new movie is expected to make a huge impact in the movie industry at large.

Expressing his joy, Chiori said ‘Working with Afolayan production was a smooth ride as he equally had the interest of the audience at heart monitoring that we have a good picture quality that will have the audience glued to their TV set from starts to finish; this is already a clear indication that the partnership will see the two production outfits produce more contents for the African Film market and also attract more foreign investors into the industry”

The Oldest Bridesmaid features a top actor that includes Munachi Abii, Rosaline Maurer, Efe Irele, Uche Nwaefuna, Jimmy Odukoya and many other talented casts with an additional brand new face to the industry Babs Cardini, the magician who rose to stardom gaining international media features from BBC, CCTV, CNN, CHANNELS TV, AJAZEERA and many others.

It is worthy of note to state that Achievas Entertainment Limited is a company that takes partnership seriously and make sure they provide solutions that will see clients earning profit at the close of every business.