From Magnus Eze, Enugu

The party has said suspended members would not be part of its congress slated for July 31.

Enugu State Caretaker Chairman of APC, Ben Nwoye, disclosed this at the party secretariat, yesterday, during a meeting of stakeholders in preparation for the forthcoming ward congress.

Stating that waiver had been given to members, he said about five persons suspended for dragging the party to court would not be part of the process, noting that they had ignored entreaties to withdraw their suits.

“It is the decision of the party that suspended members will not be part of the congress. I know we have about four or five of such people. These are people that filed suits against the party and we had approached them to withdraw the suits but they refused. So, they cannot participate in our congress,” he said.

Nwoye, who urged all stakeholders to bury their differences and work towards rancour-free congress in their wards, said the process shall be open and transparent.

He said party members from the 17 local government areas of the state agreed the exercise should hold at the party’s ward secretariats or places so designated, especially schools but not at worship centres or private compounds.

He, however, asked those reportedly compiling lists of ward executives to jettison such fruitless venture, saying: “No stakeholder should transfer his ward, so, every person is restricted in his ward that day”.

Also, APC governorship candidate in the 2019 election, Ayogu Eze, harped on the need for peace and unity in the state’s chapter of the party.

“The problem in political parties is rumour mongering. That’s what is killing parties.

“As the last governorship candidate of the party and by constitutional provision, leader of the party in the state, I will work with the chairman to ensure we have peace in APC Enugu State. We are ready to pay any price for peace in the party,” Eze said.

