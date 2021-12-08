From Godwin Tsa, Abuja

The Supreme Court yesterday ordered that all processes relating to and emanating from the appeal filed by the former National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Uche Secondus, challenging his removal from office, be served on all the defendants by substituted means, by pasting same on the walls of the head office of the party, at Wadata House, Abuja.

The order of the apex court followed an ex parte application moved by counsel to Secondus, Chief Oba Maduabuchi (SAN).

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars Click here to apply today .

The senior lawyer had specifically sought the leave of the court to serve the notice of appeal filed on November 8, 2021; record of appeal transmitted on November 11, 2021; appellant brief of argument filed on October 18, 2021, and all other processes in the appeal on the walls of the respondents by substituted means to wit: “by pasting the processes at the sixth respondents (PDP) head office at Wadata Plaza, plot 1970, Michael Okpara Street, Wuse Zone 5, Abuja.”

After listening to Maduabuchi, Justice Mohammed Musa Dattijo, who led a five-member panel of justices of the court granted the ex parte application as prayed.

Other justices of the court were in agreement with the ruling.

In the substantive appeal, Secondus is challenging his removal from office before the expiration of his four years tenure.

Justice Dattijo had fixed December 7 for hearing of all pending applicants in respect of the matter.

Apart from Dan Orbhi, other defendants in the appeal are Ibeawuchi Ernest Alex, Dennis Nna Amadi, Emmanuel Stephen, Umezurike Onuoha, Godwin Pepple Manfred, PDP, Senator Suleiman Nazif, Hon Solomon Ejike Ogbonna, Hon Uche Emmanuel Minukwa and Senator Samuel Nnaemeka Anyawu.

The Court of Appeal sitting in Port Harcourt had, on October 26, dismissed an application challenging the suspension of Secondus from the PDP.

A panel of three justices led by Justice Haruna Tsammani struck out the suit during its sitting in the Rivers State capital, prompting Secondus to approach the Supreme Court, praying for an order to quash his dispensation and as well restore him to office, to complete his four years tenure.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .

Latest Jobs in Nigeria (Graduates/Non-graduates). Click Here to Apply .