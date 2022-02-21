From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Imo Governor, Hope Uzodimma, and the former governor, Rochas Okorocha’s factions of the All Progressives Congress (APC) have disagreed on the conduct of the party’s convention on February 26.

While Uzodimma’s faction has given its nod for its postponement, Okorocha and his loyalists believed the election should go on as scheduled.

Nigerians can now work and earn dollars DAILY from home. Regular individuals can earn as low as $300 daily Find out how it works.

Reacting on the matter, the state Chairman of the party, loyal to Okorocha, Dan Nwafor, said he would have loved the election to hold as scheduled but added that the whole idea of proposing for a shift is already allegedly preplanned by the Mai Buni-led caretaker committee.

He berated the committee chairman for the hiccups experienced in the party and accused him of attempting to be in charge of the primary of the party.

“Buni is a total failure, he has not done anything to improve the chances of the party going forward to 2023, he wants to be in charge and conduct the primary and that’s his problem.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

“He is the governor of Yobe State but he has abandoned his responsibility only to be running about as caretaker committee chairman, he can’t be caretaker forever, but he and the people he is working with want him to be in power. There is nothing abinitio to show that he wants to conduct the election, he is a disappointment,’ Nwafor said

However, party state Publicity Secretary, Cajethan Duke, loyal to Uzodimma on his part, said the election would coincide with the by-election of the federal house and state assemblies by-election and, therefore, called for its postponement.

He said: “You know there are four or six federal and state constituencies and Independent National Electoral Commission will not be doing election on that day and at the same time organising convention for the party. So, if you check it, it is not right, we cannot be doing convention and at the same time by-election.

“You know here in Imo, we are involved in the by-election. I am aware the convention was slated for February 26 and on that date, there will be by-election for the federal and state constituencies. So, if there is any postponement it should be in that order,” Duke said.