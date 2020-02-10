Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Ondo State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has expressed its readiness to participate in the forthcoming local government election scheduled for April.

The party said all internal arrangements have been made to ensure the party participates in the election.

Ondo State Independent Electoral Commission (ODIEC) had fixed April 18 for the election in all the 18 councils.

During the election, councillors will be elected in all the wards and chairmen also elected in all the councils.

Although, other major political parties in the state had declared they will not participate in the election because of what they described as loss of confidence in the electoral umpire, the APC said it has confidence in the umpire, hence its decision to participate.

The Chairman, Ade Adetimehin, in a chat with newsmen in Akure, said the party had concluded its primary election ahead of the council poll.

He said the party’s candidates emerged through indirect primary election.

The chairman refuted insinuations that the forthcoming poll has divided the party, stressing that the APC remains one indivisible entity in the state.

Also, he commended Governor Rotimi Akeredolu for his giant strides since he assumed office and urged him to continue with his good works, adding that his good deeds will assist the party during future elections.