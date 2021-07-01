From Abel Leonard, Lafia

The Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Nasarawa chapter, Mr Francis Orogo, has called party defections a political fraud, admonishing politicians to uphold political principles.

Francise Orogo disclosed this exclusively to Daily Sun reporter in his office at the PDP Secretariat along Jos Road, Lafia, the Nasarawa state capital, explaining the state of the party considering the level of party members defecting to the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC).

Mr Francise said the issue of defection is in the history of Nigerian politics especially in a state like Nasarawa where hunger and poverty are are endemic, adding that the people to be respected in the state are now puppets.

He stressed that politics should be about principles, saying ‘you were voted on a platform of an opposition party and the opposition party is not in crisis it does not verge your love of any kind then suddenly you just feel that on your own you are no longer safe to remain in the political party that voted you in.’

He further explained that the people that voted the defected people as members of the state House of Assembly are still with the party, adding that all the members that decamped to the ruling party left the party alone ‘does that make sense?,’ he asked.

‘The same people that voted you are still there and they are provoked, where you are heading to will you get the same number of people that voted you to vote you there.,’ he stated.

‘Or do you expect those whom you provoked as you moved across the party to still vote you when you come to them just because you believe you are smart?’

The chairman also emphasised that there are places in the state that are strongholds of some political parties especially the PDP and the APC, saying if elected under the platform of any of the two there is a need to know that it will not be by chance or luck that you are elected but the overwhelming power of the people’s love for the political party gave the mandate.

He said members who left the party, especially elected members, only short-changed their own good will not the party’s because nobody made the party but party made them.

Adding that the party is not threatened by their exit but disappointed, saying it is greed that made them to defect to a party that had no pattern or structure politically from the grassroot to the national body.

Reacting further, he said: ‘They said politics is a dirty game, that does not mean there should not be some degree of values that’s the moral values attached to it, people should have conscience especially when you go to people and ask for their mandate people have voted you because of what you’ve said whether it is lies or not at least there are things that attach to what you say or what you did before they voted you this are the things you should protect before at least the first four years..’

On whether the party is comfortable with the seemingly disunity among members, he said what is happening at the state House is a game, adding that the game could be smart or rough ‘that’s the protocol of the assembly now.’

Mr Orogo had scored Governor Abdullhi Sule high for a robust security architecture that he has installed in the state compared to the previous governor, but cautioned political gladiators in the ruling party to stop lobbying PDP members by attending their ceremonies and buying them expensive cars just to lure them into their party.

On the issue of the ongoing strike, he said the present Nasarawa government has failed in their approach towards resolving the strike action embarked by the state council of the labour union.

‘I was a labour leaders for 18 years like my 22 years of service, almost 23, and right from the principal officer to an acting director of finance, there’s nothing in service that I don’t know and there’s nothing in labor that I don’t know I also reached to the management level before I left.

‘He (the governor) cannot run away from that he cannot say is not his government he knew what was on ground before he came, in fact he should do the job, take care of workers welfare.’

He cautioned some PDP stakeholders in the state to desist from being a betrayal but work with the present leadership of the party to achieve their expected goals saying this time around the party is watching them closely those who would not trusted will be forced out of the party no matter the big size of their their names.

Daily Sun reports that Hon Maiyaki, member representing Karu/Gitata constituency, defected to the APC following the footstep of three other members who had defected earlier.

Daily Sun also report that former lawmaker, a chieftain in the PDP, Hon Dr Kigbu, had earlier defected to APC amongst other PDP chieftains in the state.

