Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The Young Progressive Party (YPP) has reacted to the deregistration of the political parties by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), submitting that its survival was basically by a dint of hard work deployed during the 2019 general elections.

National Chairman of the party, Bishop Emmanuel Amakri, told our correspondent while reacting to the development, that it was as a result of the vibrant campaign and viable candidates his party fielded during the general elections.

“I will say that Nigeria is at the moment in a trajectory of another political journey. What INEC did was a wake-up call for some of us still in the political mainstream to continue to build and work extra hard to remain very relevant and make a significant impact in the whole political process.

“My party did just get this on a platter of gold but through a dint of hard work. We can proudly say that throughout the duration of the 2019 general elections, we were among the first five vibrant political parties. We presented the best presidential candidate for the elections and recorded very robust campaigns.

“We presented very vibrant candidates from the National Assembly to the state Assemblies. It was the preponderance nature of the two big elephants that did not want anybody to come close to the dining table; we suffered the setback. However, we were able to weather the turbulent storm to produce a senator.

“We will not relax but continue to wax stronger to achieve the very tall target we set for ourselves,” he noted.