Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State, yesterday, said APC is heading for victory in the 2023 general election with the party’s rancour-free national special convention that produced former governor of Lagos, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, as standard bearer.

The governor, who spoke to newsmen at the Sam Mbakwe International Cargo Airport, Owerri said his party not only had a successful convention but produced a presidential candidate through a process that was rancour-free and adjudged top-notch by everyone.

He said with what transpired at the national special convention and the commitment of members to the ideals of the party, the APC remains the party to beat in the 2023 general election.

“The party is heading for victory in 2023,” the Governor assured and called on members to remain focused.

He also spoke on the earlier position of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide as regards the vice presidential position, saying:

“There is no provision on the ballot paper for the vice president. Therefore, Ohanaeze Ndigbo was never in context of the position of vice president. The vice president is a position that is always nominated or chosen by the presidential candidate in consultation with the political party and some critical stakeholders of the party.”

However, Governor Uzodimma reiterated the original stand of Ohanaeze Ndigbo to have their own from the South East nominated as presidential candidate from any of the two major political parties, noting that “since they did not get it this time, they may get it another time.”

Those who joined Governor Uzodimma’s supporters from the 27 local government areas of Imo State and other APC faithful to receive him at the airport include the Deputy Governor, Placid Njoku, Speaker, House of Assembly, Kennedy Ibe, and his deputy, Amara Iwuanyanwu and other principal officers of the House.

Others were the Secretary to the Government of Imo State, Cosmas Iwu, Chief of Staff, Nnamdi Anyaehie, and members of the state expanded executive council.

Also on hand to welcome the governor were APC leaders in the state, local government chairmen, women and youth groups, among others.

