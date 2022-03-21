Senator Danjuma Gojë has expressed concern that efforts to reconcile the restive camps in Gombe State APC have been rubbished.

In a statement from his media office and signed by Ahmed Isa, yesterday, the Senator representing Gombe Central said the situation was a threat to the outing of the party in the 2023 general elections.

The National Reconciliation Committee of the party, chaired by Senator Abdullahi Adamu, had on the order of the chairman of the party’s caretaker committee, Mai Mala Buni, hosted Governor Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe State and the leader of the party in the state, Senator Danjuma Goje to a meeting on January 5, 2022.

At the Abuja parley attended by the chairman of the National Chairman of the APC Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee and Governor of Yobe State, Mai Mala Buni, former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, Senator Kashim Shettima, former governors and senators. it was unanimously agreed that the warring camps should bury their differences and the congresses conducted at wards, local government and state levels be looked into with a view to addressing the lop-sidedness in the exercise.

The statement read: “Media Office expresses shock that over three months after the meeting, no further moves to advance the peace efforts, contrary to the resolutions reached during the peace parley.

“As loyal and peace-loving party stalwarts of the party that contributed immensely to laying the foundation, building it, and leading it to victory in 2019, we want to state that jettisoning of the idea initiated to cement the cracks in the party will lead APC to nowhere but defeat come 2023.

“If this happens, no one should blame our leader and father, Senator Goje, who despite the ill-treatment meted out on him by those he brought to power, embraced the peace moves in line with Islamic Injunctions.

“Let no one be deceived, as it is, our beloved party is in disarray in Gombe State and this must be addressed for us to be able to maintain our leading role in the state. The party is grumbling and this explains the gale of defection and resignation being witnessed daily.”

Meanwhile, frontline aspirant for the position of the national chairman, Senator Mohammed Sani Musa, yesterday visited Goje at his Asokoro residence over his ambition.

The visit was in continuation his reaching out and consultations with party leaders.

In his address during the occasion, Senator Musa explained that the current issues bedevling the party presently were temporary adding that it will all be surmounted with the right leadership.

Enumerating his plans for the party if elected APC Chairman, Sani Musa expressed confidence of uniting all aggrieved persons, provide a level playing field for all and enshrine the principles of internal democracy in the running of the party affairs.

Goje praised Sani Musa’s efforts and commitment on his Chairmanship blueprint geared towards rebuilding the party from bottom-up in order to ensure every member’s interest is accommodated within the confines of the party’s constitution.