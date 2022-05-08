From Abel Leonard, Lafia

National Chairman of the All progressive Congress APC, Senator Abdullahi Adamu has said the ruling party would provide a level playing ground for all aspirants contesting for an election in the state.

Daily Sun Reports that Stakeholders of the ruling All Progressive Congress APC in Nasarawa West Senatorial Zone where Senator Abdullahi Adamu was representing at the senate had on Sunday organized a valedictory session in his honour.

The valedictory session which took place at the V. I. P. Lodge Keffi LGA of Nasarawa State chaired by the Speaker of the Nasarawa State House of Assembly, Ibrahim Balarabe Abdullahi.

Speaking at the event, the celebrant and National Chairman of APC Sen. Abdullahi Adamu appreciated his people for the honour and called for prayers and support to enable him succeed on the task ahead of him while reassuring that he will not fail.

Sen. Adamu who spoke through the Speaker, Nasarawa State House of Assembly Balarabe Abdullahi dwells extensively on the unity of the party while noting that APC would provide a level playing ground for all aspirants in the coming primary election.

The APC National Chairman however, urged aspirants to accept the outcome of the primaries in good faith, to unit and work together for the success of the party beyond 2023.

“i want to assure you that the party will provide a level playing ground for all aspirants vying for different positions during the forthcoming party primary”

“I also appeal to all aspirants to accept the results of the primary election in good faith and not to live the party but stay to build it to succeed and rule beyond 2023,there is surely a reward for every loyal party member”

Sen Adamu also tasked citizens to obtain their permanent Voters Card PVC in order to exercise their franchise during the 2023 General Elections in the country.

Daily Sun also reports that Hon. Aliyu Wadada, Arch. Shehu Tukur, Barr. Labaran Magaji, Zainab Abdulmumini among others all spoke at the event showered praises on their political leader in the zone Sen. Abdullahi Adamu and reassured him of their support to enable him succeed just as they emphasized on peace and unity of the party.