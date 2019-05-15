Okwe Obi, Abuja

Action Democratic Party (ADP), has cautioned President Muhammadu Buhari over the reappointment of Mr Godwin Emefiele as the Governor of the Central Bank Bank (CBN) for another 5 years.

President Buhari had sent the name of Emefiele to the National Assembly for confirmation.

ADP’s National Chairman, Yabaji Sani, while addressing newsmen, on the outcome of the party’s 15th National Working Committee (NWC), in Abuja, advised President Buhari to “inject new and vibrant experts with proven managerial acumen who can think out of the box in providing the much-needed results to take our economy out of the woods.”

For him, an ideal CBN governor “is one who will immediately cause the convergence of the forex multiple rates and ensure adequate allocation to the real sector of the economy.

And somebody who will be able “to reduce the billions of dollars used to stabilise naira in the foreign exchange market so as to enable enough inflow of foreign exchange to boost the real sector of the economy and increase the productivity of our economy which will bring about a stronger naira.”

On the issue of insecurity ravaging some parts of the country, Sani, further, urged the president to review the security architecture to deliver the country from the perennial onslaught.

“The emergency in the security situation in Nigeria and the nation is bleeding, therefore, the need to review the security architecture and the leadership of the armed forces and other security agencies whose morale is at its lowest ebb cannot be overemphasised.”