Sola Ojo, Kaduna

In his effort to sustain the strength, unity and inclusiveness in All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kaduna State, Senator representing Kaduna Central, Uba Sani, on Sunday evening held a consultative meeting which lasted hours with party’s chairman under his constituency.

The seven local government under his constituency are Birni Gwari, Giwa, Igabi, Kaduna North, Kaduna South, Chikun and Kajuru.

The lawmaker, who had earlier led the Kaduna NASS caucus to the State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai to discuss the issue of security and general progress of Kaduna State said, his meeting with the APC chairmen at that level was to ensure all hands are on deck to have inclusive governance in Kaduna State.

He said, “today, I held a consultative meeting with All Progressives Congress (APC) Chairmen from the 7 local governments in Kaduna Central Senatorial District with the aim of strengthening party cohesion, unity and inclusiveness.

“The meeting touched on a number of critical issues affecting the party and the senatorial district and came up with a number of resolutions which, if effectively implemented, will solidify the unity of the party and accelerate the development of our district.

“I commend our party’s chairmen at local government level for their loyalty and total commitment to the progress and development of our dear party because they have been running the party democratically.

“Their inclusive and consensus building approach have helped in forging unity and understanding, as well as focusing attention on good governance and development. The Chairmen are indeed assets to our party”, he commended.

The lawmaker also used the opportunity to reassure his constituents of his commitment to their welfare and progress, “what I desire is their total support, understanding and cooperation”.