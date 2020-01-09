Emmanuel Adeyemi, Lokoja and Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Kogi and the Ogun chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) have lost key members, Chief Kola Ojo and Saibu Adeosun Mulero respectively.

Ojo served as Kogi West vice chairman of PDP, while Mulero was chairman-nominee for Ipokia Local Government Transition Committee. Ogun governor, Dapo Abiodun, described the death of Mulero, few hours to his screening by the House of Assembly, as a rude shock.

Abiodun said Mulero was a diligent and resourceful grassroots politician whose skills and astuteness would have helped in the development of Ipokia.

Ojo, a lawyer, was said to have slumped while playing lawn tennis at his Lokoja residence on Tuesday evening.

He was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital where he was later confirmed dead.

Confirming the incident, publicity secretary of the PDP, Bode Ogunmola, described the deceased as one of the reliable pillars of the party.

Ojo, who is in his later 60s retired few years ago from the legal department of the Central Bank of Nigeria before venturing into politics. He hails from Okoro Gbede in ijumu Local Government Area. He died in Kogi.

He was elected as zonal chairman overseeing the Kogi West senatorial district comprising seven local government areas of the Okun-Yoruba speaking group and Lokoja and Kotonkarfe.

He was re-elected in September last year during the party convention in the state.

The chairman-nominee for Ipokia Local Government Transition Committee, Mulero, who was expected to appear before the state House of Assembly screening committee for his confirmation yesterday, was reported to have died in his sleep few hours to his screening.