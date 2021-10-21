From Fred Itua, Abuja

Former Governor of Enugu State, Chimaroke Nnamani, has hailed Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi for effectively discharging his assignment as chairman, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) committee on zoning of key party offices ahead of 2023.

He said Ugwuanyi was arguably on the spot during the assignment, as all stakeholders beamed searchlight on how the committee was handling the contentious issue of zoning key offices in the party.”

“Ugwuanyi’s committee came out unscathed as the recommendation from the assignment calmed frayed nerves,: he said.

Nnamani, who represents Enugu East in the upper legislative chamber of the National Assembly, said Ugwuanyi gave a good account of his stewardship as a worthy ambassador of Enugu State and South East.

He said Ugwuanyi led the committee’s impressive outing and his leadership of the party in the South East was a good prelude of how he would pilot the affairs of the PDP to success in 2023.

“Governor Ugwuanyi has demonstrated good character and provided leadership. This attribute cannot be taken for granted,” Nnamani said.

He, however, urged him to sustain the good works in order to keep the PDP as a party of choice, especially in the South East.

The former governor expressed optimism that the PDP would regain its lost ground in the South East ahead of 2023 polls.

