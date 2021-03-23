From Ahmed Abubakar, Dutse

The Jigawa State chapter of the Parliamentary Staff Association of Nigeria (PASAN) shut down the state House of Assembly on Tuesday over the non-implementation of the legislative financial autonomy order signed by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The shutdown was done in line with the nationwide agreement to embark on the strike action to press home their concern about alleged breach of trust by the state to implement financial autonomy for House of Assembly workers.

The members of the association, who sealed the entrance of the state House of Assembly, said the strike will continue indefinitely untill government responds to their demands.

Speaking to reporters, Jigawa State PASAN Chairman Umar Kazaure said the union has embarked on indefinite strike following the elapsing of an earlier 21-day ultimatum given to the federal government effective from January 27 for a full implementation of financial autonomy to legislative staffs.

He said their members have been patient for two years after President Muhammadu Buhari signed the financial autonomy, however, without implementation by state governors.

‘Our association would continue with the indefinite strike until our demand, which is the full implementations of financial autonomy is commenced in the house,’ he said.

According to him, part of the 21-day ultimatum resolution is that if the government fails to address the demand, a nationwide strike will be embarked and the National Assembly, the National Assembly Service Commissions, all State Houses of Assembly, all State Houses of Assembly Service Commissions among others would be shutdown.

The Presidential Implementation Committee on Financial Autonomy for State Judiciary and Legislature to ensure full implementation of financial autonomy in all the 36 state Houses of Assembly as provided in section 121(3) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as amended and in Executive Order 10.

He then urged their members to remain at home till when government fulfil their demands.