Members of the citadel of mercy international church worldwide has facilitated with their spiritual father the general oversea prophet Pascal Goodnews on his birthday. The prophet, today celebrated his birthday with members of his church in a grand style party at the church auditorium.

In a statement signed by the church press Secretary, Mr. Daniel Paul, described Prophet Pascal as a minister of God who has over the years exhibited an unrivaled passion to expand the work of God and humanity at large.

“Prophet Pascal is no doubt a man of many parts. His simple life of transparency, openness, truth, and grace make him one outstanding personality worthy of reference. He is indeed God’s precious gift to the nation. It is indeed the mercies of God that has kept him waxing stronger and aging with grace.

He said that aside from the fact that Prophet Pascal has distinguished himself as one of the most revered clerics in Nigeria’s Christendom, he is a father figure to millions of people across the world due to his virtues of honesty, peace, patience, contentment, humility, and diligence.

While wishing him a happy birthday, He also prays that the almighty God will continue to strengthen and protect him even as he aged with grace