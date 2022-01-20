Newly appointed Super Eagles coach, Jose Paseiro, according to owngoalnigeria.com, has not been cited in Cameroon since the start of the Africa Cup of Nations.

Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) president, Amaju Pinnick, had said while announcing the appointment of the Portuguese coach, that Austin Eguavoen was a just a stop gap coach for the AFCON while Paseiro will only be in Cameroon as an observation before he finally takes over for the World Cup qualifier play off.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .