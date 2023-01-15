(RT)
A Yeti Airlines ATR 72 plane with 68 passengers and four crew members on board crashed in Nepal during a domestic flight from the capital, Kathmandu to Pokhara on Sunday.
A video posted on social media appears to show the jet flying at low altitude moments before the tragedy.
नेपाल में बड़ा विमान हादसा! काठमांडू से पोखरा पहुंची फ्लाइट एयरपोर्ट के रनवे पर क्रैश। प्लेन पूरा जलकर खाक हो गया। विमान में 68 यात्री और 4 क्रू मेंबर सवार थे।अब तक कुल 35 लोगों की मौत!#Nepal #YetiAirlines pic.twitter.com/ZGuid44Rfo
— Shweta Bhattacharya (@spbhattacharya) January 15, 2023
A rescue team was flown to the crash site on a helicopter, according to the Kathmandu Post. “Responders have already reached there and [are] trying to douse the fire,” local official Gurudutta Dhakal said, as quoted by the media.
