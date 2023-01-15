(RT)

A Yeti Airlines ATR 72 plane with 68 passengers and four crew members on board crashed in Nepal during a domestic flight from the capital, Kathmandu to Pokhara on Sunday.

A video posted on social media appears to show the jet flying at low altitude moments before the tragedy.

A rescue team was flown to the crash site on a helicopter, according to the Kathmandu Post. “Responders have already reached there and [are] trying to douse the fire,” local official Gurudutta Dhakal said, as quoted by the media.