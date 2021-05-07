The Ogun Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps (TRACE) has said an unspecified number of persons were burnt to death in an auto crash on the Lagos-Ibadan expressway.

Mr Babatunde Akinbiyi, the spokesperson for TRACE, said this at a media briefing in Abeokuta on Friday.

He said the accident involved a silver Toyota RAV 4, with registration number, LND 13 GS, a silver Toyota Camry marked, GGE 369 GJ, and a Mazda bus with an unidentified number.

Akinbiyi said the accident occurred at 8:20 p.m. on Thursday night.

The TRACE spokesman said the commercial Mazda bus was allegedly involved in wrongful overtaking before it hit a parked faulty Toyota Rav 4.

“The burnt commercial bus was involved in wrongful overtaking before it hit a stationary vehicle (Toyota Rave 4), parked in the middle of the road due to breakdown, and also hit a Camry car.

“In the process it lost control, somersaulting severally before it burst into flames.

“It cannot be ascertained if the Mazda bus was fully loaded, but burnt bodies were noticed at the accident scene,” he said.

Akinbiyi explained that two of the victims who sustained injuries were rescued and taken to Lagos State Accident and Emergency Centre and another one to the General Hospital, Gbagada for treatment.

He commiserated with the families of the dead victims, warning drivers to desist from speed, wrongful overtaking and attitude that exposed other road users to risk and danger. (NAN)