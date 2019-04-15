Passengers have commended the integrity and professionalism demonstrated by the Dana Air security team on discovery and return of valuable items forgotten on-board its aircraft.

Recently, a passenger on the Dana Air flight from Abuja to Lagos left a bag containing $5,000 and some other valuables. On getting to Victoria Island, Lagos he noticed he wasn’t with the bag and dashed back to the airport, met the security team who confirmed the item was found. The passenger proved ownership of the item; completed necessarily documents and got his missing item back immediately and commended the security officials of the airline for their honesty.

Another passenger, Musa Anasemi, who forgot a Nigerian passport with a valid US visa, said he didn’t have an idea where he left the passport, but after about nine days, he decided to check with Dana Air that he flew some previous days. He got his passport back with gratitude to the airline and the security staff that found the item.

The airline in a statement by its Media and Communications Manager, Kingsley Ezenwa, said, “our security team has been getting commendations on their constant display of integrity and professionalism on and off the job.”

“There have been many cases of lost and recovered items like phones, i-pads, huge sums of money, Nigerian passports with valid visas and lots of valuable items.

“We have also returned a lot of missing foreign and Nigerian passports to the immigration, embassies and even sometimes call the owners in the cases where we are able to track the passenger’s booking with authentic details. This is also one of the reasons we advise passengers to enter their correct details when booking. The safety, comfort and well-being of our guests will remain a top priority and we will continue to keep the flag flying,” Ezenwa added.

In 2018, Dana Air had 34 of its air passengers’ luggage missing with 32 of them recovered between January and December according to a report obtained from the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA).

The airline’s security team have been commended for not only displaying integrity but for foiling series of security threats to its aircraft.