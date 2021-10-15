From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Some passengers have been feared abducted and taken to unknown destinations after Benue Links bus belonging to the Benue State government was reportedly seized by gunmen at Ibillo in Edo State, on Wednesday.

The vehicle, which took off from Lagos, on Wednesday, was said to be on its way to Makurdi when it was suddenly intercepted by the gunmen.

An insider, who pleaded anonymity, told newsmen that the ill-fated Benue Links vehicle was the first of the state owned vehicles to load at the Iddo Park in Lagos that day.

“The vehicle was the first to load passengers and left Iddo Park in Lagos that day. Hours later, we heard that it ran into a kidnap gang at Ibillo in Edo State and some passengers were kidnapped to an unknown destination.”

Our source also disclosed that the driver of the vehicle and a few passengers who managed to escape from the scene reported the matter to the police in Edo State and were already on their way to Makurdi at the time of filing this report. It was further gathered that the whereabouts of the abducted passengers was yet unknown at the time of this report as their abductors were yet to contact their families or anyone.

