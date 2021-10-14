From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Some passengers have been feared abducted and taken to unknown destination after Benue Links bus belonging to the Benue State government was reportedly seized by gunmen at Ibillo in Edo State on Wednesday.

The vehicle which took off from Lagos on Wednesday was said to be on its way to Makurdi when it was suddenly intercepted by the gunmen.

An insider who spoke on the condition of anonymity hinted newsmen that the ill-fated Benue Links vehicle was the first of the state owned vehicles to load at the Iddo Park in Lagos that day.

‘The vehicle was the first to load passengers and left Iddo Park in Lagos that day. Hours later, we heard that it ran into the some kidnap gang at Ibillo in Edo State and some passengers were kidnapped to unknown destination.’

Our source also disclosed that the driver of the vehicle and a few passengers who managed to escape from the scene reported the matter to the police in Edo State and we’re already on their way to Makurdi at the time of filing this report.

It was further gathered that the whereabouts of the abducted passengers was yet unknown at the time of this report as their abductors were yet to contact their families or anyone.

When newsmen visited the head office of the state owned transport company located on Wurukum area of Makurdi, normal activities were ongoing as both commuters and drivers went about their businesses normally.

General Manager of the transport company, Mrs. Monica Ugela could not be reached as she was said to have traveled to Abuja at the time of the visit.

When contacted by telephone, Commissioner for Works and Transport, Engr. Alexander Shaapera told newsmen that nothing like that happened.

Also contacted, the Deputy Governor, Engr. Benson Abounu said he was not aware of the development.

“I am not aware of this because, usually we get security reports every morning but I have not gotten it yet. I am just hearing this from you.

“But if there is anything like that, obviously in the same manner that we have handled situations like that in the past, we will move very swiftly to make sure that those who were kidnapped are released unhurt”, said Abounu.

