Mr Abdulganiyu Sanni, Coordinator, The Nigeria Railway Corporation (NRC) says Warri Itakpe Train Service says plans are underway to manage the heavy influx and reduce number of passengers that stand on board trains along Warri Itakpe route.

The Coordinator, Warri Itakpe Train Service, Abdulganiyu Sanni, said in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that NRC would soon commence e-ticketing along the axis. The coordinator said this following series of passengers complaints along the Warri-Itakpe rail route. ”I am not in Agbor right now, however, it is possible to have a standing passengers on train because the sales of ticket is manual.

”This will be curtailed with the introduction of e-ticketing which will come up soon.

”The Head office has advertised for this and bids were submitted. The selection and award for the project is likely to be done this year.

”We are also making efforts to strengthen the train with additional two coaches of 88 passengers per coach. This is expected to reduce the number of passengers without seats,” Sanni added.

According to the coordinator, the coaches are already stationed in Agbor and will be added by first week of December after Mechanical check and satisfaction.