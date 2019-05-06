Air Peace Airlines pulled a big surprise on the travelling public during the Easter celebrations as it deployed its recently acquired wide-body Boeing 777 aircraft for its domestic operations on the Port Harcourt-Abuja and Abuja-Port Harcourt routes.

Majorly deployed on long-haul international routes, the Air Peace initiative marked the first time that Nigeria’s domestic passengers will have a feeling of what it means to fly on a wide-bodied aircraft, like the Boeing 777.

A statement issued by Air Peace Corporate Communications Manager, Mr. Chris Iwarah, said the carrier decided to deploy its Boeing 777 aircraft at Easter to “give Nigerians and the travelling public a taste of the luxury that they should expect from our beautiful big birds on our international routes which we are starting soon.”

“We also deployed this wide-body aircraft for the Easter operations to showcase our readiness for international operations and also give our loyal customers on the domestic routes a foretaste of our long-haul offering, starting with our inaugural international flights to Sharjah/Dubai,” Iwarah added.

The flights on the Abuja-Port Harcourt-Lagos routes recorded huge passenger loads on all the sectors on Good Friday to Easter Monday with most travellers who have never flown on a wide-bodied aircraft praising the carrier for the initiative to give its domestic customers a feel of the luxury of the in-flight entertainments enjoyed predominately by international travellers.

Justice Sotonye Denton-West, who was on board the Port Harcourt-Abuja sector of the flight, commended Air Peace for giving its customers a wonderful experience on its Boeing 777 aircraft.

“I was hugely surprised when I saw the aircraft scheduled for my trip and when I boarded I was greeted to its luxurious atmosphere. With that, you can see the airline is on the right track with the acquisition of state-of-the-art aircraft and wonderful service,” she said.

For his part, Director of Legal Services of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Mr. Kaltungo Moljengo, who was also on board the Abuja-Port Harcourt sector of the flight, said he was satisfied with the luxurious interior of the airline’s aircraft, its well-mannered and courteous crew and exceptional service. He predicted a bright future for Air Peace on the international routes it planned to service.