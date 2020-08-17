As the nation’s airports begin to reopen gradually for flight operations, the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has advised passengers to desist from patronising officials from any agency asking for money under any guise at any of its airports.

Spokesperson for the agency, Henrietta Yakubu, in a statement yesterday informed passengers and other airport users that there is no aspect of its services at the airports that is being paid for by cash.

“Arriving passengers are expected to have gone through the COVID-19 test before boarding their flights from ports of departure, and therefore should not pay any money whatsoever to any airport official for that purpose. All COVID-19 measures put in place at the airports are free for passengers and do not attract any charges,” she said.

Yakubu said recent allegation that some airport officials in Abuja were collecting money from returning passengers on evacuation flights was already being investigated by agencies at the airport.

“The Authority will also like to use this medium to appeal to passengers once again to always ensure adherence to all safety and security measures at the airports. FAAN is committed to its core values of safety, security and comfort,”she said.