Half Million Coffee founder, Meshal Khalid H Alshehri, has said that his strong passion for all things coffee contributed immensely in making Half Million Coffee a successful brand.

Since it’s inception some years back, Half Million Coffee has garnered steam, drawing in customers to its various cosy shops and outlets in various parts of the world.

Majority of the customers who throng Half Million Coffee shops to savour the refreshingly remarkable and delicious taste of the best coffee brands do so because of the top offerings of Half Million Coffee, whose co-founder, Meshal Khalid H Alshehri, said the business would have a remained a pipe dream if not for his undying passion for coffee.

Speaking in an interview with newsmen, Meshal Khalid H Alshehri, when asked on what gave him the conviction that Half Million Coffee was going to be a viable business, said, “my passion and love for Arabic and Turkish coffee, is what led to my strong belief in the success of this project”.

Meshal Khalid H Alshehri said that despite his passion and strong conviction to make a success story out of Halt Million Coffee, that he nursed strong and real fears that the business venture was not going to be the viable rave of the moment -making coffee shop.

Revealing the fears he had and the initial challenges he encountered when starting Half Million Coffee, Meshal Khalid H Alshehri said, “Internet marketing was one of the areas that I was having difficulties in. I was deeply challenged because of the technicalities that surround it

“But I did not allow it to.deter me or affect my business in any adverse way. Thankfully now, I have overcome them all and everything is moving according to.projectoons”, said Meshal Khalid H Alshehri

Reacting to a question on the challenges that came his way at the early stage of starting Half Million Coffee and how he was able to overcome them all, Meshal Khalid said, “reaching out to suppliers of high quality.and original coffee presented it’s peculiar problems because there are more than one type and there are luxury and regular ones

“To get a good product, you will at first come in contact with products that are not up to the highest level required but because I know what I want and patiently searched for the suppliers of the best quality products “, Meshal Khalid H Alshehri of Half Million Coffee added.

Shedding more light on the lessons he has learnt since he the.formation of Half Million Coffee, Meshal Khalid H Alshehri said expanding into into new frontiers has been an opener for him and his business partners.

In the exact words of the hardworking and irrepressible Meshal Khalid H Alshehri, “Opening branches in all of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and then establishing international and international branches, and also opening s shop in Britain served out big lessons to us”.

Meshal Khalid H Alshehri said for the partners of Half Million Coffee “trust, friendship, brotherhood and love of work and a united mind have helped us take the business in the right direction and overcome the initial challenges that we encountered when we went operational”.

Meshal Khalid H Alshehri said that being in the vanguard of day-to-day running of 1/2M coffee has shaped him for the better and impacted his general outlook of life and management.

According to Meshal Khalid H Alshehri, “managing Half Million Coffee has taught me to be patient honest and trustworthy.

“These three time-honoured values are vital and irreplaceable if an individual is to survive and be successful in the running of any business venture”.