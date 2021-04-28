Nigerian-born entertainer and multi-talented artiste, Boma Akpore, based in the United States, says Nollywood has improved a lot, but the industry still has a long way to go.

Akpore a New York-based model, added that another major difference between Hollywood and Nollywood is organisation.

Although money is important in production, but the power of adequate and early planning can never be underestimated. They can have all the money in world but, without proper organisation, one wouldn’t get required results, he said.

Akpore has lived in 20 countries across three continents. He has built strong support for his craft. Coming from modelling, he has represented Nigeria in Mr. Imperial Universe contest 2016, winning Best Body and second runner-up overall. He steered away from modelling and went on to play semi-pro football in Europe, and turned to acting after an injury hindered his professional football career just before signing to play professional in Scotland.

He also stated that in Nollywood things are a bit rushed, lots of things are done last-minute and for anyone that isn’t used to it that might be a major problem. Nollywood productions are definitely getting better in terms of pictures, sound and storylines and he is proud of the growth.

Having been on the acting scene for a while now, he has featured in Hollywood movies such as With Credits on Blacklist, Law & Order SVU. Brooklyn Coven and Protector of the Gods, among others.

He has featured in New York Fashion Week and modelled for Nike, Adidas, Dior, Chase Bank, American Express, etc.

Akpore said his first major movie was on the NBC Blacklist Episode 616 (Lady Luck). He remembers vividly when he got a call that Blacklist was looking for actor that could speak African languages and he was going through some emotional trauma. As he had just lost a family member and the burial that day, when he was contacted to submit his interest.

“I wasn’t really in the mood for anything. Later that day I put myself together and convinced myself that it was just an online submission, it won’t hurt to quickly submit and get back to my mourning.”

Few days later, February 4, he was contacted to come in February 6 for an audition. Still very sad, he managed to attend the audition. When he got there, the director explained what he wanted and told him that he “needed me to be very very angry. That I should imagine someone taking my $3 million and running away without getting my good mood. That was very easy for me, as I was in a bad mood already from the loss of a family member. I did the audition to the best of my ability and they asked me few questions and I left. Next day, I got a call that I got the job. I was extremely happy. I went and did the job and had the chance to work with legendary actor James Spader (Reddington) and also Hisham Taofeek (Dembe), which was a life-changing experience.”

Akpore has a special connection with acting. Having had the opportunity to live in different countries has helped to broaden his knowledge.

“It definitely helps with having depth as an actor. The more life experiences one has, the more depth one has as an actor. Being able to help bring writers’ stories and directors’ vision to life, is an amazing feeling. Especially when you connect with the role, get into character and deliver. There is no better feeling in this world, I must confess.”

He hopes that, before the year runs out, he will release a short film. He also has a couple of projects that he is working on and a few of them would be in Lagos, Nigeria.

Akpore disclosed his driving force has always been God: “To whom much is given much is expected. Whatever the mind can conceive it can surely achieve it. I set no limits on my self and my abilities. Passion has also been major driving force.”