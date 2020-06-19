Olukanmi Abayomi Jeremiah, CEO of Abazee productions, has been in the business of production for nearly two decades.

The Oyo state born production equipment rental guru kicked off his career as a production assistant with Fidelis Duker productions in 2001 while he enrolled for diploma in Economics at Lagos State University, Ojo (LASU).

Recalling the inspiration behind his foray into production and how he has been able to thrive in the business ever since his debut; he said;

“I have always had a knack for production since my days in the University as an undergraduate of IRPM. this fueled my passion not the monetary gain. I am very energetic and I was able to utilize this in early years in production. At a point I was a staff at Kingley Ogoro Productions, I was the production manager. We worked with directors like Adasa Cookey, Mex, Gambit Paul and others by renting out filming gears and technicals to them for their productions. I also loved to meet celebrities on set. These collective experiences fueled my desire to stay in the career and thrive effectively, which led to starting Abazee productions in 2014”.

He added though production could be very tasking, he tries to find balance; “I always try to find balance at work. This means I have a working schedule that helps the team work autonomously without my constant management, this schedule provides time slots for the staff with directives on who is working any job. One of my favourite things is to relax at the pool, I also love to travel.

Speaking on how he has been thriving, securing constant jobs, he noted; “I have one of the best technical teams in West Africa in which you can always count on, We are basically a one stop shop for everything filming gear rental. its being a honour to be the number 1 and the biggest equipment rental company in Africa. We also have a good online presence, Our website is abazeeproductions and YouTube is Abazee productions and We also have our social media pages to inform people about our services. People like TG Omori, Director twitch, Visionary pictures, a lot of them that work with us refer us to people for other jobs.”

He however noted that directing has never appealed to him; “This aspect in production has never appealed to me as I have never wanted this in my business. I am already a service provider, I work with the very best professional directors in Africa. Most importantly, my job is already highly demanding. For my business, filming gear rental and technicals is our core service”, he said.