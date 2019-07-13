Isaac Anumihe, Abuja

National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) yesterday said that the immigration statistics for 2018 reflected that a total of 1,011,158 passport applications were received

in 2018 as against 720,958 received in 2017.

This, it said, represents about 40.25 per cent positive growth. According to the bureau, whereas 173,461 of the 2018 figure are minor, 779,905 are adults and the remaining 57,792 are senior citizens.

Also, a total of 185,657 passports were issued at the foreign missions in 2018 as against 152,163 issued in 2017 while the number of visa issuance at the foreign missions was put at 120,697. This represents 4.82 per cent positive growth.

Similarly, a total of 4,529,153 international travellers movement was recorded across all Nigerian borders in 2018 as against 3,715,268 in 2017. This represents a 21.91 per cent positive growth.