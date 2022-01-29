From Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

The United Kingdom Visas and Immigration (UKVI), has warned Nigerians regarding the collection of passports from the Visa Application Centre (VAC).

The warning by the UKVI, posted by the British High Commission, Abuja, on its Twitter handle, comes few days after the resumption of priority visa service and the flexi appointments in Nigeria by the United Kingdom.

The UKVI said customers should not visit the visa application centre until they have received communication from TLS confirming that their passports are ready for collection.

“The message customers receive from TLS marks the point at which their passports will have been returned by UKVI to the VAC. Those who visit the VAC before receiving confirmation from TLS will not be able to collect their passports, as it will not be back with the VAC.

“Customers should be aware that there might be vendors and/or touts operating outside of VAC premises that are not associated with our UKVI or TLS. TLS will only offer their services once customers have cleared security and are within their premises,” the UKVI said.