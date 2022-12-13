From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Chairman/CEO Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), Abike Dabiri-Erewa has commended Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS) Comptroller General Isah Idris for his directive to the Service to establish Diaspora Desks in all of the country’s international airports in order to have a seemless passport process for all Nigerians returning home.

In a statement by the Commission’s Head of Media and Public Relations, Abdur-Rahman Balogun, said the directive will go a long way to ease the stress for Nigerians in the Diaspora coming back home for the yuletide period.

Dabiri-Erewa said a Diaspora Desks will soon be created at both Lagos and Abuja Airports to serve the immediate needs of Nigerians from the diaspora coming back into the country.

She reaffirmed the Commission’s readiness to work with any governmental organizations serving the needs of Nigerians residing abroad.

It will be recalled that the Comptroller-General of Immigration Service (CGIS) Idris, had on Monday directed the immediate setting up of diaspora desks in all International airports in order to have a seamless passport process for all Nigerians coming home this yuletide period and may be desirous of processing their passports.

Sequel to this, the CGIS had directed passport offices across the country to give priority attention to such citizens living outside the country and their families bearing in mind that most of them have a specific time of returning to their countries of residence.

Earlier on December 9th, the CGIS in a memo also informed all relevant authorities that Federal Government has approved that Nigerians returning home can be admitted into the country with their expired Nigerian passports.

Consequently, he implored all airlines to allow holders of expired Nigerian passports into the country with their expired passports.

“The CGIS affirmed the commitment of the Service to continue rendering effective and efficient service delivery to all Nigerians both at home and abroad, as well as non-Nigerians who are desirous of using any of the service windows”.

This fast-track passport process for this yuletide season commenced a few weeks ago with the opening of passport offices on Saturday.

The NIS said the process would continue until 31st January 2023.