Chiamaka Ajeamo

In a bid to offer more value and strengthen its partnership with clients and families in Africa, Passport Legacy, an international citizenship and residence-by-investment advisory firm with its headquarters in Dubai, has announced the launching of a new office in Lagos, Nigeria.

According to the firm, this expansion is part of its efforts and commitment to bring excellence in services closer to its clients in Africa.

Speaking at the launch event in Lagos recently, the Managing Partner, Passport Legacy, Jeffrey Henseler, said the decision to expand into Africa and open a second office in Nigeria was a logical step in the business growth strategy as the company stands as the only citizenship and residence-by-investment firm with a strong presence in Africa.

“Some of our most important clients are in Africa and Nigeria is one of the most sophisticated emerging markets in Africa. It only makes sense that we reduce the hassle of access to our services by meeting clients where they live to service them most effectively.

“As the fastest growing citizenship and alternative residence company in the industry, Passport Legacy offers one of the most affordable solutions to getting second citizenship, acquiring residency, or buying real estate in Europe and the Caribbean.

“Our mission is to become the premier partner to Nigerians looking to acquire a second passport to do business globally, engage in international travel with fewer restrictions, or buy real estate abroad for sustained upward mobility. With attractive professional fee structures, Passport Legacy continues to lead with the most competitive industry rates globally,” Henseler said.

On his part, the Manager, Passport Legacy, Benjamin Eisenring, said: “Opening an office in Nigeria will strengthen our service capabilities in the region and position us for success in Africa. We are seeing exponential demand in this region for second citizenship especially due to the continued growth and rising purchasing power of Nigerians.”

“Thanks to our presence in Dubai, Passport Legacy can establish even closer ties with our clients in the Gulf and this way we are better positioned to introduce our offerings to entities throughout the region,” said Zaid Al Hindi, Partner, at Passport Legacy.