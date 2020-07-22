Chiamaka Ajeamo

In a bid to offer more value and strengthen its partnership with clients and families in Africa, Passport Legacy, international citizenship and residence-by-investment advisory firm with its headquarters in Dubai, has announced the launch of a new office in Lagos, Nigeria.

According to the firm, this expansion is part of its efforts and commitment to bring excellence in services closer to its clients in Africa.

Speaking at the launch event in Lagos recently, the Managing Partner, Passport Legacy, Jeffrey Henseler, said the decision to expand into Africa and open a second office in Nigeria was a logical step in the business growth strategy as the company stands as the only citizenship and residence-by-investment firm with a strong presence in Africa. “Some of our most important clients are in Africa and Nigeria is one of the most sophisticated emerging markets in Africa. It only makes sense that we reduce the hassle of access to our services by meeting clients where they live to service them most effectively.

“As the fastest growing citizenship and alternative residence company in the industry, Passport Legacy offers one of the most affordable solutions to getting second citizenship, acquiring residency, or buying real estate in Europe and the Caribbean.