A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Cross River and former Secretary of the defense All Nigeria Peoples Party (ANPP), Bobby Ekpenong, has stated that past democratic administrations led by former Governors Donald Duke and Loyel Imoke failed the state by incurring huge public debts despite selling public assets.

Speaking during an interaction with some journalists in Calabar at the weekend, Ekpenyong, former Special Adviser to the Cross River State Governor on Obudu Cattle Ranch, said Cross River had not made any meaningful progress before the administration of Professor Ben Ayade, who he claimed is changing the landscape of the state.