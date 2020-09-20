David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi

Founder of Soul Revival Ministry, Okpunegbu, Nnewi, Anambra State, Iyke Uzukwu, has declared that the past military administrations in Nigeria performed better than the current democratic governments.

Uzukwu drew his indices from what he identified as numerous capital projects executed under military regime which he noted subsequent civilian administrations had not attempted to equal.

“No civilian dispensation has broken the record of military achievements in this country. It was the military that constructed almost 99 per cent of all the capital projects we have in this country. The military constructed the national theatre, Iganmu, Lagos; defunct NITEL; NEPA; Federal Palace Hotel; NICO-NUGA Hotel; Nigerian Ports Authority; all the military and police barracks in Nigeria; bridges in many parts of the country; highways; local and international airports, among others.

“But today what have the civilian administrations achieved? Nothing, absolutely nothing. They have achieved bad roads, insecurity and high cost of living. Look at our prisons ( now baptized correctional centers) which are nothing to write home about. When you go to Europe to see their prisons, they are better than three-star hotels in this country. Our prisons are an eyesore,” Uzukwu said.

He claimed that he offered prayers, as a man of God, for President Muhammadu Buhari to assume mantle of leadership in 2015 but later regretted “because the masses are disappointed.” He said it was expected that Buhari would bring hope to the Nigerian masses but expressed dissatisfaction that it had never been so. He said that the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led Federal government had failed Nigerians.

“Tell me what this government has achieved. Looters are on the sprawl, looting every day. Government borrows to loot and loots to borrow. And they will keep on telling us there is no money.

“But I’m not calling for military intervention. I just pray that something has to be done for the masses to be able to afford three square meals, a day. There’s a lot of hardship in the land. Government should deal with authority stealing. It’s one of the major problems the civilian administrations have ever faced, “ Uzukwu said.

On Nigerian President of Igbo extraction, he said he was sure that an Igbo man would never be given the opportunity to rule Nigeria. He advised that the Igbo should rather focus on development of the South East zone and stop huge investment outside Igboland. He said Ndigbo should embrace think-home philosophy as an alternative to a Nigerian President of Igbo extraction.

“However, Igbo should expect Biafra actualization in 2035 and other nations will also emerge from Nigeria. This will happen peacefully without a gunshot. Before then, there would be a man and woman that would step in to salvage this country,” he prophesied.

He took a swipe on Anambra State where he advised that Governor Willie Obiano should rid the State of fake prophets. He noted that most people that paraded themselves as prophets and pastors in the state were fake.