By Christopher Oji

The Ogun State Police Command has arrested a Pastor and two others for allegedly abducting and killing a 39 years old man, Adekunle Muyiwa, for ritual at Owode area of Ogun State .

The deceased was lured to to his death by his bossom friend, who confessed that a Pastor introduced him to the witch doctor , who killed the victim and dismembered his body for ritual purpose.

The Police have also declared a manhunt for the witch doctor, who requested for the victim and supervised his killing.

The suspects, Idowu Abel, Clement Adeniyi, and Pastor Felix Ajadi,were arrested following a report lodged at Owode Yewa divisional headquarters on November 15,by Oluwaseyi Adekunle, the elder brother of the victim, who reported that his younger brother left home since November 10 ,and didn’t return since then .

According to Ogu State Police Public Relations Officer SP Abimbola Oyeyemi, said,”upon the report, Divisional Police Officer (DPO)Owode Yewa Division, CSP Mohammed S. Baba, detailed his Crack detectives to unravel the mystery behind the sudden disappearance of the man.

“In the course of their investigation, it was discovered that Idowu Abel was the person who came to pick the missing man from his house on that fateful day.

Upon the discovery, the said Idowu Abel was traced and arrested. On interrogation, Idowu Abel confessed that the victim, who happened to be his bossom friend was lured out by him and taken to his second accomplice, Clement Adeniyi’s farm where he was killed and butchered to pieces.

“He confessed further that it was one herbalist who was introduced to him by pastor Felix Ajadi, that requested for human head,heart,two hands, and legs. He stated further that the said herbalist who is now at large promised to pay him the sum of N200,000 if he was able to get the listed human parts for him.

“He explained further, that the herbalist paid N80,000, as advance payment with the promise to pay the balance of N120,000 on receiving the items.

“After collecting the advance payment, Idowu Abel ,went to his bossom friend Muyiwa Adekunle, and asked him to escort him to somewhere. Being a long time friend, the victim, who didn’t suspect any foul play, followed him innocently, and he was taken to the farm of Clement Adeniyi ,where they killed him and dismembered his body.

His head was cut off, the heart was also removed. The remaining parts were hurriedly buried in a shallow grave in the said farm.

“His confession led to the arrest of Clement Adeniyi and Pastor Felix Ajadi, while the herbalist,who was simply identified as Abeeb( a.k.a Boko) has taken to flight”.

Meanwhile, Commissioner of Police, CP Lanre Bankole , has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspects to the Homicide Section of the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), for discreet investigation. He also directed that the fleeing herbalist must be hunted for and brought to book.