John Adams, Minna

The Pastor with Kauna Baptist Church Danazunmi near Grigori in the Rafi Local Government Area of Niger State, Reverend Genesis Zaka, has been kidnapped from church during service on Sunday by armed bandits.

Also abducted were three female members of the church whose names were given as Tabitha Luka, Liatu Nuhu and Rahila Luka.

The pastor and the female church members were said to have been abducted by the bandits during Sunday morning service while the people watched helplessly.

A member of the church who narrated how the incident happened told our correspondent that during the service, around 8:15am, the bandits came in their large numbers, fully armed, riding on motorcycles; they surrounded the church.

This resulted in a stampede as the worshipers scrambled for safety, including women and children.

It was in the milieu that the pastor and the three female church members were kidnapped and taken into hiding.

The bandits, our source said, established contacted the church secretary on Monday, asking for N30m ransom before those kidnapped will regain their freedom.

The church, however, pleaded that they could only raise N40,000 which the bandits reportedly rejected but promise to get back to the church.

When contacted an official of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in Rafi Local Government Area who did not want his name in print confirmed the story saying he had informed both the Rafi local government council chairmen, the Divisional Police Officer and the state chairman of CAN about the development.

When asked about efforts being made to secure the release of the victims, he said: “We have started praying and fasting, believing that God will touch the heart of the kidnappers to release them.”

Efforts to get police confirmation was abortive just as the state chairman of CAN in the state Rev, Mathias Echioda could not be reached for comment.

Two weeks ago the affected area came under bandits’ attacks leading to the killing of three people among them a woman and her daughter and kidnap of eight others.

The bandits were said to have collected jerry cans of petrol valued at N80,000 as ransom.