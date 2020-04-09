Gyang Bere, Jos

No fewer than four persons were reportedly killed by gunmen suspected to be herdsmen at Gbra-Zongo village of Irigwe Chiefdom of Bassa Local Government Area of Plateau State.

Daily Sun gathered that those who were killed include a 34-year-old Pastor Mathew Tagwai of Evangelical Church Winning All.

It was learnt that the newly posted pastor serving with ECWA Church was killed along side three others by the gunmen who attacked Ggbra Zongo community on Tuesday night.

A resident, Chayi Biri, confirmed the incident and gave names of the deceased persons as Dih Sunday, 21, Duh Abba, 38, and 10-year-old Ishaku Abba.

Irigwe chiefdom in the local government area has been under siege as a result of constant attack by gunmen suspected to be herdsmen.

No fewer than 12 persons were brutally killed and properties worth millions of naira destroyed by the gunmen.

A source close to Gbra-Zongo village where the incident occurred posited that the gunmen numbering about 20 invaded the village in the early hours of yesterday and shot indiscriminately into the air to announce their arrival.

The source further disclosed that the gunmen, in the process of their nefarious act, killed four persons, injured six and burnt down many houses.

The Chairman, Maingo Youth Development Association, Mr. Nuhu Nkali, said the mode of the attack was not different from the previous ones in Irigwe chiefdom, adding that it was carried out without any resistant either from the harmless community or security men.

“In this attack, four persons were killed, including a clergyman and a 10-year-old boy. The attack started about 19.56pm to the early hours of Wednesday. The gunmen had a field day because there was no security men on ground to repel them. Security men in the community were withdrawn about one month ago after two of their men were killed,” he said.

The state police public relations officer, Ubah Gabriel, confirmed that four people were killed during the attack. He said the state Commissioner of Police, Isaac Akinmoyede, has deployed more police under the command of Assistant Commissioner of Police (Operations) to the affected community.

“The Command is investigating the case and we solicit for useful information from the community to make arrest,” he said.