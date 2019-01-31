Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

The police in Ondo State have arrested a 25-year-old man, Adejoh, for allegedly stealing pants belonging to his brother’s wife. Adejoh, who was alleged to have used the pants for ritual, was paraded before newsmen in Akure yesterday.

He was arrested alongside a 53-year-old prophet, Ogunleye, who is in charge of the Celestial Church of Christ, Ibanujemidopin, Uso, in Owo Local Government Area of the state.

While parading the suspects, the police public relations officer in the state, Mr. Femi Joseph, said the suspects were arrested last week following a report made to the police.

However, while answering reporters’ questions, Adejoh said: “I went to the prophet to pray because of my work. He then said he wanted to pray for me and that I should open my hands. When I opened my hands, he put something on it and asked me to swallow it.

“When I got home I did not know what I was doing. I just started looking for my brother’s wife’s pants and when I got the pants I went back to him. I didn’t steal the pants for ritual. Hours after, my brother’s wife raised the alarm that she didn’t see her pants and I was arrested.”