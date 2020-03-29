The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Enoch Adeboye, has said only those “whose time has come” will become fatalities of the pandemic that has killed thousands across the world and is presently ravaging parts of Nigeria.

Adeboye, who addressed his congregation across the globe via a live broadcast yesterday, with the topic, “Peace, be still,” said only those whose time had come would be fatalities in the current plague. He said the COVID-19 outbreak would end soon.

“There is no reason to fear. Only those whose time has come will go (die),” he said. “Also, if He is in your boat, your boat can never sink. But if He is not in your boat, who can you call upon when trouble comes? It is only in the family of God that there is security when trouble comes.”

Adeboye had last Sunday revealed how God told him earlier in the year that the world would experience a “compulsory holiday,” hence his earlier call to church members to undertake a 50-day fast in January.

“I am also on a compulsory holiday. I was supposed to be in four nations this April for ministers’ conferences and Holy Ghost services but now I cannot go. All I do now is wake up in the morning, eat a good meal and enjoy the day. Is that not a good thing?” he said in his latest televised broadcast.

He also took a swipe at those “who criticised him for saying God knew about the ongoing coronavirus outbreak, urging the congregation to “just pray for them.”

Reading from Mark 4: 35-41, Luke 5: 1-7, Prov. 1: 24-27 and Psalm 35 v 27, Adeboye said the present siege over the world would soon be over after God intervenes and lessons have been learnt by mankind that God is in control.

He dismissed insinuations in some quarters that the present siege could be a biological weapon released ‘in error’ by unnamed nations.

“So don’t fear. Enjoy the compulsory holiday. I am enjoying mine. When God has proven His point in both the big and small nations and He intervenes, the plague will stop,” he said.