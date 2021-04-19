General Overseer, Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, has applauded the leadership qualities of Enugu Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, describing him as a man of kindness and humility.

Speaking during his visit to Enugu State at the weekend, Adeboye said it was a pleasant surprise to have Ugwuanyi at Akanu Ibiam International Airport Enugu, to receive him on his arrival.

The cleric was in Enugu for the South East Ministers and Workers’ meeting/crusade of the church, held at Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium, Enugu on Sunday.

“On arriving the Akanu Ibiam Airport of the ancient Coal City of Enugu, it was to my greatest surprise that Governor Ugwuanyi was there to welcome me. To honour his invitation, we headed to the State House (Government House, Enugu) and then to the crusade with my children in the region, under the Regional Headquarters of RCCG in Enugu State.”

Thanking Governor Ugwuanyi for allowing the church to use the stadium free of charge for the event, Pastor Adeboye said: “Due to the kindness of His Excellency (Ugwuanyi) we were allowed to use the Nnamdi Azikwe Stadium for our crusade at no cost and without any special appeal.

“It is my most sincere prayer that the state would continue to experience peace, prosperity and increase in all areas in the name of Jesus. Amen.”