The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) is leading a protest against insecurity and killings in Nigeria, The Nation reports.

The protest action, led by the popular pastor, comes amid rising insecurity and killings of Nigerians and Christians in particular, with the kidnap and killing of clergymen by bandits and terrorists in the north, and denunciations by Christian groups.

Adeboye on Sunday led church members in a demonstration against the trend.