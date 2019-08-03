In view of supporting healthcare delivery in the country, the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye will commission Enoch and Folu Adeboye Intensive Care Unit facility at the Redemption Camp Health Centre, Ogun State on Thursday 8th August 2019.

This will be the third ultra-modern Intensive Care Unit (ICU) facility in the country set up by the church through her global charity arm – His Love Foundation.

Pastor Adeboye had in 2017 commissioned the first Intensive Care Unit at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital, Lagos and a second one was commissioned in May 2019 at the Plateau State Specialist Hospital, Jos.

The commissioning event according to a statement issued by the office of the Special Assistant to the General Overseer on Christian Social Responsibility, Pastor Idowu Iluyomade would hold during the 67th Annual Convention of the church.

He stated that this third one is an ultra-modern medical facility that will provide premium medical services to all those living in the environs of the redemption camp and Ogun State at large.

He continued that the ICU is equipped with a 3 bed fully equipped intensive care unit, 2 bed highly dependent care unit, a mobile digital X-Ray unit, an operating theatre, an oxygen generator, a 30kva generator, two private wards for the health centre, surgery preparatory rooms, a paediatric ward at the main health center and all beds are directly piped for oxygen from the oxygen generator.

Iluyomade noted that the church and its global charity is committed to ensuring that there is help for the helpless, strength for the weak and food for the hungry and for this reason has continued to provide the necessary critical intervention in six sustainable focus areas; education, prison, health, social enterprise, rehabilitation and hunger.